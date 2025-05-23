Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Griffon by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

