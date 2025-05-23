Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.13 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

