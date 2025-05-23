Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

