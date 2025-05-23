Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

HST opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

