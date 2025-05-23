Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

