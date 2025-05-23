IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IAC by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.24.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

