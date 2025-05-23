Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Position Trimmed by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXY stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $428.60 million, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

