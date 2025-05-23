Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $694.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

