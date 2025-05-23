Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,671.34. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,019.70. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

