Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

