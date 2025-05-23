Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 167 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

