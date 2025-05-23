Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $76.51 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

