Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get F5 alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FFIV opened at $284.48 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.45 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average of $267.34.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,360 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.