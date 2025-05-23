Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,334 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,430,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

