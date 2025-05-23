Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 16,848 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

AEHR opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.21. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,668.28. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

