Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

