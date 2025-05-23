Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nuvalent alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVL. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $87,689,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,249,000 after buying an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,951,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVL. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.