Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4,364.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.