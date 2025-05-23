Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

