Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Park National alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Park National by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Price Performance

NYSE PRK opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $131.93 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Park National

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.