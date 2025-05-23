Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 2.14. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

