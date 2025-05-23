Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 4,788 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,266,000 after buying an additional 768,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 609,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 944,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 314,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,783 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $86.27 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,722.14. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,000. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

