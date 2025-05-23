Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 7,885 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Violet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.34 million, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.69. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Insider Transactions at Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

In related news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,502.34. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,400. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

