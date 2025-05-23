Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 9,847 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

