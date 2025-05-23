Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Bank worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Quarry LP boosted its position in National Bank by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBHC. Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

