Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Amentum stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

