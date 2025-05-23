JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $235.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.37 and its 200-day moving average is $248.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.