Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

