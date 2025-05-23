Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,764 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.19 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.