Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

LiveRamp Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $33.46 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,346.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

