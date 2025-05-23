Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 535,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE CWEN opened at $29.25 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 218.75%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

