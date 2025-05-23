Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

