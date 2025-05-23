Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,470 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,446. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis Trading Down 0.9%

Ennis stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $488.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

