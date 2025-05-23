Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 722 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 69.33%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

