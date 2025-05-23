Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mid Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,677.80. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.23 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,952. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,830 shares of company stock valued at $164,182. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $520.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

