Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.8%

CINF opened at $145.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.