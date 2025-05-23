Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Financial worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This trade represents a 11.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,708 shares of company stock valued at $83,350. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

