Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.03. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

