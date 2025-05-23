Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 645.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

