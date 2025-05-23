Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 219,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.