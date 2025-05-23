Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,698.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mattel Stock Up 0.6%

Mattel stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

