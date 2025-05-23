Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,585 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

