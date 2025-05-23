Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

