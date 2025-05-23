Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 458.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $243.49. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

