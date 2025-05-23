Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

