Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 127.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.
Spire Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of SR opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $79.81.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.34%.
Spire Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
