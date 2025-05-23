Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Viper Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $40.01 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

