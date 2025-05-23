Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

