Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 82,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

