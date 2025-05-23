Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,109 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 644.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.